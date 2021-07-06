italy’s-true-colours-takes-sales-on-mario-martone’s-toni-servillo-starrer-‘the-king-of-laughter’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











True Colours has taken international sales on Italian auteur Mario Martone’s new film “The King of Laughter” (“Qui Rido Io”) starring Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”) as popular and prolific early 20th century Neapolitan actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta. Martone’s latest three works “Leopardi,” “Capri Revolution” and “The Mayor of Rione Sanità” all launched from […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...