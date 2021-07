Spread the love











If you’ve seen Amazon Prime Video’s “The Tomorrow War,” then you’re familiar with the menacing alien creature that wreaks havoc on society. Director Chris Mackay’s new futuristic action film stars Chris Pratt as Dan Forester and Yvonne Strahovski as Colonel Muri Forester — time travelers who arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...