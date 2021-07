Spread the love











STX has nabbed worldwide rights to “Greenland: Migration,” a sequel to the 2020 disaster film starring Gerard Butler. In the biggest deal yet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, STX shelled out $25 million to roll out the film in the U.S. and Canada and paid another $50 million for international territories. In line with […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...