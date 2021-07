Spread the love











Spain’s leading pay TV player, Movistar Plus, has snapped up Brazilian trans drama “Valentina,” the debut feature of helmer-scribe Cássio Pereira dos Santos, in its continued bid to diversify and expand its content. “The film won the audience and best performance awards at the São Paulo International Film Festival, important recognitions that show the project’s […]

