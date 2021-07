Spread the love











Cristina Gallego, producer-director of 2018 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight hit “Birds of Passage,” is set to produce “Kings of the World,” the second feature by Colombia’s Laura Mora. Mora’s “Killing Jesus” marked one of the most notable of recent Latin American debuts. Shooting this month in Medellin and Bajo Cauca, Colombia, “Kings” is set up at […]

