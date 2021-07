Spread the love











Amazon Studios is in late-stage discussions for “Foe,” an adaptation of Iain Reid’s science-fiction novel starring Saoirse Ronan, LaKeith Stanfield and Paul Mescal. The streamer is closing in on global rights in a competitive situation, though a deal has yet to be signed. FilmNation is handling international rights, while CAA Media Finance and UTA’s Independent […]

