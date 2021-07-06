all-rights-adds-mexican-animation-‘agavia’-to-cannes-market-slate-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Hong Kong- and Paris-based sales agent All Rights Entertainment has picked up representation of upcoming animated film “Agavia and the Forgotten Kingdom,” depicting Mexican mythology, tradition and heritage. The film is being produced by Guadalajara-based Metacube Entertainment, which previously produced “Salma’s Big Wish” (aka “Dia de Muertos”). It is now in pre-production with delivery anticipated for […]

