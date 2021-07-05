MONDO

‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’ Sells to Numerous Territories Via Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Documentary “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World,” about the teenage actor in Luchino Visconti’s “Death in Venice,” has been sold to numerous territories by Berlin-based sales agency Films Boutique. The Swedish film, directed by Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri, premiered in Sundance in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. It receives an online market screening […]

