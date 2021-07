Spread the love











Sony Pictures Television has announced a first-run feature film slate deal with Turkish pay TV operator Sinema TV that expands the two companies’ existing library content deal. Under this new agreement, Sinema TV will now get first pay-TV window rights to fresh Sony Pictures theatrical titles such as “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Uncharted,” “Ghostbusters: […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...