Director-producer Richard Donner, best known for helming the “Lethal Weapon” film series, “The Goonies” and the original “Superman” film, died on Monday. He was 91. Donner’s production company confirmed news of his death to Variety, though the cause was not disclosed. Though not his first bigscreen effort, his big feature break came with 1976’s “The Omen,” […]

