Quentin Tarantino has announced that he purchased Los Angeles’ Vista Theatre. During the most recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Tarantino discussed the future of moviegoing, commenting that some of the big movie chains that have shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic “deserved to go.” “I never like any theater closing, but […]

