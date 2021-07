Spread the love











The Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” from Kilkenny-based studio Cartoon Saloon, has won Best Film at the Irish Film and Television Awards this evening. It is the second time an animated feature has won in the category, the first being Cartoon Saloon’s “Song of the Sea” in 2015. “Avengers: Endgame” star Josh Brolin presented the […]

