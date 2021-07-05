‘lord-of-the-dance’-star-michael-flatley’s-directorial-debut-‘blackbird’-to-open-monaco-streaming-film-festival

Spread the love











Michael Flatley, the Irish dance phenomenon best known for “Lord of the Dance,” will open the Monaco Streaming Film Festival with his directorial debut, “Blackbird.” Flatley, who wrote and financed the project, also stars in it as retired MI6 operative-turned-Barbados hotelier Victor Blackley. After a familiar agent — and romantic interest — turns up at […]

