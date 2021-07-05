ifc-films’-arianna-bocco-discusses-the-company’s-big-presence-at-cannes-2021

Spread the love











IFC Films will be out in force at the Cannes Film Festival with three highly-anticipated films set for the competition: Jacques Audiard’s black-and-white drama “Paris, 13th District,” Mia Hansen-Løve’s English-language melodrama “Bergman Island” and Paul Verhoeven’s subversive period drama “Benedetta.” This comeback Cannes edition will also mark Arianna Bocco’s first year on the ground as […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...