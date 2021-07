Spread the love











Curzon has acquired the U.K. and Ireland rights to “Between Two Worlds,” which is the opening film of the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in Cannes. The film, directed by Emmanuel Carrère, stars Juliette Binoche. France TV Distribution, which is handling world sales on the film, has allowed Variety to debut the film’s first trailer. The film, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...