Spread the love











A screening of “Black Widow” in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend attracted a star-studded crowd. The guest list included David Harbour, who plays The Red Guardian in the latest installment of the MCU, and Drew Barrymore, Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery, Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Tim Malone, Zachary Quinto, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...