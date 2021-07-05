MONDO

Altitude Sells Oliver Stone’s Doc ‘JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’ at Cannes Premiere

da redazione

Altitude Film Sales has sold forthcoming Oliver Stone documentary “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” in a number of territories including Australia, Italy and Spain. Thirty years after Stone’s wildly successful “JFK,” the director returns with an in-depth look at the assassinated president’s death with new, recently-declassified evidence as well as testimonies from witnesses, historians […]

