Documentaries from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal will compete for the €10,000 ($11,866) docs-in-progress grand prize and other awards at the 2021 edition of Cannes Docs. From Afghanistan, prolific short filmmaker Hezbullah Sultani’s feature documentary debut “Birds Street” explores Kabul’s showcase for avian life, a corner of the city tucked away behind a mosque untouched […]

