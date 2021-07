Spread the love











How much longer can the industry ignore the reverence of actor Colman Domingo before they decide to take notice? This holiday weekend gives audiences the 2020 Sundance Film Festival hit “Zola” from A24 and co-writer and director Janicza Bravo. As “X,” the mysterious and terrifying “roommate” of Stefani (Riley Keough), who takes her, the free-spirited […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...