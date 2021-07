Spread the love











Monaco-based International Emerging Film Talent Association will showcase 32 in-progress documentaries at this month’s Cannes Marché du Film-Festival and will present a cash award of to one of them. The Marché runs July 6-15, concurrent with the broader Cannes film festival, which wraps July 17. This is the third year year IEFTA is offering its […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...