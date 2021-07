Spread the love











Filming is underway at Liverpool and Anglesey, U.K., locations on Ian Puleston-Davies’ feature film “Bolan’s Shoes,” starring Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”), Leanne Best (“Line of Duty”) and Mark Lewis-Jones (“The Crown”). The film features music by the pioneers of the glam rock movement of the 1970s, Marc Bolan’s T-Rex, and is designed as a celebration […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...