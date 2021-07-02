ajay-devgn,-mani-ratnam-among-indian-film-heavyweights-supporting-reliance-entertainment-ceo-shibasish-sarkar’s-buyout-company-(exclusive)

Spread the love











A galaxy of Indian entertainment industry heavyweights are reportedly backing Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibasish Sarkar’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting the Indian media industry. Variety understands that Sarkar’s New Jersey registered International Media Acquisition Corp. (IMAC), of which he is set as chairman, CEO and leading shareholder, will have investment from actor/producer Ajay […]

