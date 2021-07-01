travis-coles,-michael-urie-starring-in-lgbtq+-horror-comedy-‘summoning-sylvia’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Travis Coles and Michael Urie are starring in “Summoning Sylvia,” a LGBTQ+ horror comedy. The feature film recently wrapped production, and its previously unannounced cast also includes Frankie Grande (“Henry Danger”), Nicholas Logan (“I Care a Lot”), Troy Iwata (“Dash & Lily”), Noah Ricketts (Frozen), Sean Grandillo (“Scream: The TV Series”), Camden Garcia (“Station 19”), […]

