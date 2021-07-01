MONDO

Travis Coles, Michael Urie Starring in LGBTQ+ Horror Comedy ‘Summoning Sylvia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
travis-coles,-michael-urie-starring-in-lgbtq+-horror-comedy-‘summoning-sylvia’-(exclusive)
Spread the love

Travis Coles and Michael Urie are starring in “Summoning Sylvia,” a LGBTQ+ horror comedy. The feature film recently wrapped production, and its previously unannounced cast also includes Frankie Grande (“Henry Danger”), Nicholas Logan (“I Care a Lot”), Troy Iwata (“Dash & Lily”), Noah Ricketts (Frozen), Sean Grandillo (“Scream: The TV Series”), Camden Garcia (“Station 19”), […]

0 commenti su “Travis Coles, Michael Urie Starring in LGBTQ+ Horror Comedy ‘Summoning Sylvia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: