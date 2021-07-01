‘Together,’ Lockdown Comedy With James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, Sells to Bleecker Street

Spread the love











“Together,” a new comedy from “Billy Elliot” director Stephen Daldry, will be distributed by Bleecker Street after the indie studio secured North American rights to the film. “Together” stars James McAvoy (“Wanted”) and Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”). The film follows two partners who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship during lockdown, an experience that […]

