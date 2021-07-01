searchlight-pictures-promotes-dantram-nguyen-and-katie-goodson-thomas-to-lead-film-production

Spread the love











Searchlight Pictures has elevated longtime executives DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas to co-heads of film production. In their new roles, effective immediately, they will jointly oversee all film development and production and will manage all production executives. “DanTram and Katie are exemplary executives with incredible taste and deep talent relationships,” Searchlight Pictures presidents Matthew Greenfield […]

