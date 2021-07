Spread the love











Paramount Pictures’ Mark Wahlberg-fronted sci-fi thriller “Infinite” will land on streaming service Paramount Plus in key international markets. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will debut on the service in Canada, Latin America, the Nordics and Australia on Aug. 11. Currently, “Infinite” is the most-watched movie to date on the U.S. platform, said ViacomCBS. Starring […]

