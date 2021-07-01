MONDO

‘Long Story Short’ Review: Time Isn’t on Rafe Spall’s Side in Middle-Ground Rom-Com Hybrid

A hapless romantic learns about the dangers of procrastination while attempting to save his crumbling marriage in “Long Story Short,” Australian actor Josh Lawson’s harmless, heart-filled follow-up to his 2014 directorial debut, “The Little Death.” Though the high-concept relationship movie frequently trips over its own well-meaning sentiments, the sweet, earnest performances and sharp technical craftsmanship […]

