Female-led independent production company Aquarius Films has hired Miranda Culley as the company’s new MD and Erica Harrison as head of development, with effect from July 1, 2021. Culley is replacing Rachel Okine who is leaving Aquarius to become the new head of features and development at Australian streaming service, Stan. Culley has 25 years […]

