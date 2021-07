Spread the love











Cate Shortland couldn’t understand why Marvel Studios wanted her. Although the Australian filmmaker had been working for over 20 years, there was almost nothing about her career that suggested she was the right fit to direct “Black Widow,” the long awaited solo movie for Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger. Shortland’s three theatrical features — 2004’s “Somersault,” 2012’s […]

