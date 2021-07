Spread the love











Blumhouse Television’s Mary Lisio is resigning her post. Named executive vice president of alternative and non-scripted programming at Jason Blum’s division in 2018, Lisio is departing the company amicably to pursue other opportunities. Her departure comes as a result of Blumhouse TV’s recent exclusive, multi-year unscripted overall deal with ITV America. The pact was designed […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...