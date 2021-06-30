WarnerMedia OneFifty Nets U.S. Rights to Sundance Winner ‘Son of Monarchs’ for HBO Max, Drops Official Poster (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











WarnerMedia OneFifty, WarnerMedia’s content innovation hub, has snagged the U.S. rights to the winner of the Sundance Film Festival Alfred P. Sloan prize, “Son of Monarchs,” for HBO Max where it will start streaming this fall. The semi-autobiographical film by biologist-filmmaker Alexis Gambis stars Tenoch Huerta (“Narcos: Mexico”), who is playing a villain in the […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...