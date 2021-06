Spread the love











Taskovski Films is making moves ahead of the Cannes Film Festival next week. The sales and production outfit has acquired “Aya,” the debut feature from Belgium-based director Simon Coulibaly Gillard, Variety has learned exclusively. “Aya,” a co-production between Belgium’s Michigan Films and France’s Kidam, is set to bow in the ACID section of Cannes on July […]

