Reservoir Docs Acquires World Rights to Timely Doc About Online Harassment, ‘Right to Be Forgotten’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Reservoir Docs has acquired the documentary “The Right to Be Forgotten,” by Romanian director Adina Sădeanu, which is being pitched this week during the Co-Production Forum of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, Variety has learned. The company has secured worldwide sales rights apart from Romania, Moldova and Benelux. Through a mix of investigation and observation, “The […]

