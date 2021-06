Spread the love











Since the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” director Quentin Tarantino has been outspoken about his depiction of Bruce Lee (portrayed by Mike Moh) as an arrogant figure. The portrayal has received blowback from Lee’s fans and his daughter, Shannon Lee, as being inaccurate. While promoting the novelization of his 2019 film on […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...