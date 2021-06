Spread the love











Kinology, Gregoire Melin’s indie sales outfit which has four films competing at Cannes, has boarded “Argonuts,” a Pixar/Dreamworks-style family animated feature made by TAT, the team behind “The Jungle Bunch.” Budgeted north of 10 million euros ($12 million), “Argonuts” is set in a magical yet hostile world of Greek mythology and follows the action-packed journey […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...