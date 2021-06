Spread the love











At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, genre fare will mark its continued rise in main stage prominence as Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” (pictured above) launches in competition with distribution secured in over 11 international territories, while the Marché du Film and Fantasia reteam for the third Frontières Platform event. Running July 10 – 11, the joint […]

