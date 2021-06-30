golden-globes-change-eligibilty-rules-to-include-non-english-language-and-animated-features

Spread the love
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced new eligibility guidelines for future Golden Globe Award shows, despite NBC announcing the cancellation of the annual telecast in 2022, which include allowing non-English language films to compete in their top categories, following the “Minari” backlash last awards season. In addition to allowing non-English language films to compete […]
