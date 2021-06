Spread the love











Warner Bros. Studios at Leavesden (WBSL), U.K., has expanded its facilities with the launch of three new sound stages and V Stage, a virtual production stage. “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel, is confirmed as the first production to use the new facilities. In addition to the extensive exterior backlot at the […]

