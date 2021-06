Spread the love











Chadi Zeneddine, one of the core team that created the Doha Film Institute’s talent incubator Qumra, has taken charge as manager of the Cairo International Film Festival’s (CIFF) co-production market Cairo Film Connection (CFC). Zeneddine’s predecessor Meriame Deghedi is now head of Cairo Industry Days. The CFC is open for submissions through Aug. 5, 2021. […]

