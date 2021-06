Spread the love











Any “Fast” fan knows there’s nothing stronger than family. But the second weekend at the box office for “F9: The Fast Saga” will test the potency of the film’s big-screen appeal, as well as lingering skepticism from moviegoers as the cinema industry emerges from the pandemic. The ninth entry in Universal’s “Fast & Furious” saga […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...