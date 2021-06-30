‘black-panther:-wakanda-forever’-production-starts-in-atlanta:-‘we’re-going-to-make-chad-proud’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Marvel Studios has returned to Wakanda. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning, billion-dollar blockbuster “Black Panther” — started production on Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige tells Variety. Director Ryan Coogler is returning to direct from his screenplay, and Feige says that everyone from […]

