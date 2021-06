Spread the love











Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by a Pennsylvania court, according to the Associated Press. The AP stated that Pennsylania’s highest court ruled that Cosby’s agreement with prosecutor Bruce Castor in 2005 should have prevented him from being charged again. Cosby was charged in 2015 and sentenced to three to 10 years in […]

