Dekanalog, a new theatrical and digital distribution company, has acquired all U.S. rights to Chloé Mazlo’s feature debut “Skies of Lebanon” with Alba Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazarro”). Rpresented in international markets by Charades, “Skies of Lebanon” received Cannes’ Critics’ Week label in 2020, and is being released in French theaters on Wednesday (June 30) by […]

