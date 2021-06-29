us-italy,-a-pact-against-autocracies

[Antony Blinken]: So, welcome to Villa Taverna.

[Maurizio Molinari]: Thank you so much. It’s a great honor. It’s a privilege. And thank you for this opportunity that you are granting to “La Repubblica”. Secretary Blinken, you have been speaking extensively about the need to find common solutions among the allies on topics like pandemics, climate change, and inequalities. How is this process going and where might this process lead us?

I think we’re seeing this process produce already very important, concrete, real results, and look no further than what happened just in the last few weeks at the G7, at NATO, at the US-EU summit. At the G7, the democracies came together on COVID and agreed to provide one billion vaccine doses to countries around the world that need them, and to do it without requiring political favors in return as some other countries are doing in sharing vaccines. They came together to agree that, going forward, we will not finance, internationally, coal-fired plants, the single biggest source of emissions, to deal effectively with global warming. They came together to agree that we would combine our development resources to invest in low- and middle-income countries to build, help build their infrastructure in a positive way, and make sure that we were doing that with respect for the rights of workers, the environment, and transparency. So these are very concrete results, and they agreed as well at the G7 that we would support a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15%, which is going to be a very powerful way.

Regarding autocracies, the last NATO summit defined China as a strategic threat. How can we reduce and contain these threats?

I think it’s important to see that, for all of us, the United States included, China is both, in many ways, the most consequential country, but also the most complicated one in terms of our relationship. And as we look at it and as our European partners look at it, I think we see adversarial aspects to the relationship, competitive aspects of the relationship, and cooperative ones. There’s no single word that can define it. And we respect the fact that different countries have different relationships with China. We’re not asking anyone to choose, for example, between the United States and China. What we are saying though, is that when we’re engaging China, all of us, whether it’s adversarial, whether it’s competitive, whether it’s cooperative, we’re much more effective when we do it together. And I think, again, that’s what’s coming out of the G7, out of NATO, out of the US-EU. Take the G7 — the last time the leaders had met together in person was 2018. China was not even mentioned in the communiqué. Or NATO — the last time we had a strategic concept, for NATO, in 2010, China was not even mentioned. Now we’re writing a new one and China will be one of the factors in it. At the US-EU summit, we agreed to cooperate much more deeply on trade and technology, including when it comes to setting norms and standards, because there’s an important competition out there, for who will set the norms and standards about how technology is used, the technology that shapes all of our lives. China is trying to do that. We want to make sure that these norms and standards reflect our values as well as our interests. So it’s a long way of saying that I think there is a growing convergence among our countries about the best approach to China. And it’s one that agrees that there are different aspects to it, and also agrees that we’re much more effective when we’re working together.

In the last few years, China has tried very hard to become a major player in this country in communications and commercial seaports. Do you see Italy as a battleground between the West and China? What role will Italy play with the memorandum of understanding that we signed with China last year?

Well, I think one of the things that is very important and that we very much appreciate is the work that Italy has done, for example, on protecting its 5G networks from any participation by what we would call untrusted vendors. That’s significant and important — the legislation that was written on that. Similarly making sure that when investment is coming from other countries, there’s an ability to screen it for national security reasons to make sure that the investment is safe from the perspective of Italy’s national security and the security of other countries. So I think Italy has taken very important steps, and here again, I think it’s a good example: when it comes to trade and the question of sensitive technology or industries or sectors, I think the purpose should not be to put a low wall around everything, but together, in particularly sensitive areas, to build a high wall where we might have concerns, but also to ensure that trade and investment can otherwise go forward.

Many of the cyberattacks that have targeted us in Europe and also in this country — in Italy — came from Russian actors. How can we better defend ourselves?

Well, there are a number of things that are involved here, but when President Biden met President Putin recently in Geneva, this was one of the big subjects for discussion. And we’ve recently been the victim of a cyberattack, a so-called ransomware attack, on one of the major pipelines that serves the East Coast of the United States. In this case, we believe the attack came not from a country, but from a criminal group, a criminal enterprise, but it’s… the people responsible for that happen to be living in Russia. And what we’ve said to Russia is that no responsible state, whether it’s Russia, the United States or Italy, or any of us can be in the business of harboring, of giving refuge to criminal enterprises engaged in cyberattacks like ransomware, and we hope and expect that Russia will take action to make sure that that can’t happen. Similarly there are areas where we have critical infrastructure, all of us, water or electricity, transportation, things of that nature, which should be off limits for cyberattacks — for destructive cyberattacks. We talked to Russia, President Biden talked to President Putin about that. We’ll see if we get results. At the same time, as a general principle, what President Biden said to President Putin is that we would prefer to have a more stable, more predictable relationship between the United States and Russia. And there are opportunities in our mutual interests to work together on certain issues, strategic stability, arms control, but also in the cyber area; there are regional issues where we may find it in our mutual interest to work together. So that’s what we would prefer. But if Russia is going to continue to take reckless or aggressive actions, we’ll respond — not for purposes of conflict, not to escalate, but because we will defend our interests and values. We’ve already demonstrated that: President Biden, as well as European partners responded to the SolarWinds attack, to the attempt to interfere in our election, to the attempt to poison Alexei Navalny with a chemical weapon. And so the choice really is Russia’s.

The last NATO summit supported the political process in Libya and asked all the foreign troops to leave. But what if Russia and Turkey will not pull out?

So we just had an important and I think a very positive meeting in Berlin on Libya and its future. And there is a strong consensus among all of the concerned countries for two things: elections need to go forward in December —December 24th — to elect a president and a parliament. That will be the basis of legitimacy for the government in Libya to make the important decisions for Libya’s future and foreign forces need to leave as called for in the United Nations resolution and, now, as reiterated by all of these countries. And I think you’re going to see that that strong international consensus must be responded to by countries that have either irregular or regular forces in Libya, including Russia and Turkey. We’ve spoken directly to Russia and Turkey about this. My expectation would be that given this international consensus on the need for these forces to leave, we’ll start to see a process by which they do that, but it’s not like flipping a light switch. It’s a process that will take some time, but we need to get moving.

Yesterday, here in the room, you met your Israeli colleague, Lapid. Do you see the possibility to include in the Abraham Accords other actors like Saudi Arabia or the Palestinian National Authority?

So, first we strongly support the Accords. This is a very positive step: Israel and some of its neighbors — or beyond neighbors, countries further away — normalizing their relationships. That’s good for all the countries concerned. It’s good for the prospects for peace and stability and opportunity, because it’s going to, I think, have meaningful impacts in people’s lives because of increased trade, tourism, investment. So that’s very positive. We strongly support it. We also support the prospect of other countries following suit and normalizing relations with Israel. That’s something we’re going to try to be supportive on. I can’t speak to which countries may choose to do that, but I think the example has been set, and as it demonstrates positive results, I suspect other countries will be interested in doing the same thing.

Iranians chose a new president, Mr. Raisi. What do you expect from him in terms of the negotiations in Vienna on the nuclear program?

Well, in Iran, ultimately the decisions are made by the Supreme Leader, and we’ve been engaged now in six rounds of talks, indirect talks via the European Union and our partners. We’ve narrowed many of the gaps that exist, that are required if we’re going to get back into mutual compliance with the nuclear agreement, but some very significant differences remain. And the bottom line is we don’t know whether the Supreme Leader is prepared to do what is necessary to return Iran into full compliance with its obligations under the agreement. I think the ball is in Iran’s court and we’ll see what he decides, but the decision, ultimately, is with him.

(ansa)

And the last question, Mr. Secretary, is about your visit with the Pope. Do you see the possibility for the Vatican and the United States to work together on freedom of religion, for instance, in China?

Well, first let me say that it was one of the great honors and moments of my life to have been able to spend time with His Holiness and it was an extremely warm and wide-ranging conversation, and I am truly grateful to have had that opportunity. It has great meaning. And as well, while we were at the Vatican, we had conversations with some of our colleagues, including the foreign minister at the Vatican — and we are working together on very important issues around the world, including religious freedom, where the Vatican is a strong leader, but including also climate change, on COVID and the response to COVID, and on dealing with situations of conflict in an effort to bring peace and to support human dignity and human rights. So I think we have, in the Vatican, a very strong partner and one that we’re grateful for.

And if you have a final comment for our Italian readers about your treatment in our country, this is the moment to do it.

Well, as I was saying to my friend Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio — we’ve really become friends. We’ve spent a fair bit of time together just in these last six months. And he’s a wonderful colleague — as well as the Prime Minister who is respected virtually around the world and the President who is a great statesman — and is seen that way. I think I said to all three of them that Italy has an unfair advantage because if it seeks to bring people together and convene a meeting on any issue, I will immediately say yes, because who wouldn’t want an excuse to be here. I said to the President that so many Americans trace their roots to Italy, and so many more Americans who come to Italy wish they could trace their roots to Italy, to give them even more of an excuse to come here. I first came to Italy when I was 16. I was living in France and I came here with my parents, I think, for the first time when I was 16 years old. And like so many people I immediately fell in love with the country, with the extraordinary beauty, the extraordinary history, the culture, the food, and that’s endured, for more than 40 years now. And even if that wasn’t the case with me, it’s certainly the case with my wife. And so it’s a long way of saying this was a trip I was particularly looking forward to. We had a lot of important and hard work, but in between there was a reminder of why people around the world love this country.

Thank you so much. I really appreciate it.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Good to be with you.

And thank you for the visit to my country.

Well, as I say, we’ll be back if invited, we’ll be back.

Please do.

Thank you.

Thank you, Mr. Secretary.

(Traduzione di Antony Shugaar)