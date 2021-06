Spread the love











Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington have joined Iervolino Entertainment’s star-studded anthology project “Tell It Like a Woman.” The trio will take on “Pepcy & Kim,” one of the anthology’s seven segments. Henson has signed on to direct the piece, which is inspired by the true story of Kim […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...