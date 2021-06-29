Senza categoria

Karlovy Vary Unveils Official Selection, Retrospective, Industry Programs

The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading movie event, unveiled the lineups for its Official Selection, Retrospective, and industry programs Tuesday. This includes 27 world premieres, two international premieres and two European premieres spread across its two competition sections and the Special Screenings program, including British drama “Boiling Point,” starring Stephen […]

