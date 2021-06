Spread the love











Amazon Prime Video has ordered Lisa Azuelos’s “I Love America,” an L.A.-set modern comedy with French star Sophie Marceau as its next French Original movie. Azuelos, a well-established filmmaker who previously directed Marceau in the hit French movie “LOL” (Laughing Out Loud) co-wrote “I Love America” with Gael Fierro. Autopilot is producing the film which […]

