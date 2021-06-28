‘underground-railroad’s’-william-jackson-harper,-chase-w.-dillon-unpack-their-complex-roles

Spread the love











The two leading characters of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad,” portrayed exquisitely by Joel Edgerton and breakout sensation Thuso Mbedu, are undeniably complex. Their performances are heightened by the work of the supporting players around them, particularly William Jackson Harper and newcomer Chase W. Dillon. Adding layers to Barry Jenkins’ visceral and ingenious series, they […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...