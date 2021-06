Spread the love











“When They See Us” and “This Is Us” actor Asante Blackk is set to star with Tiffany Haddish in MGM and Plan B’s upcoming adaptation of “Landscape With Invisible Hand.” Based on National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel of the same name, Blackk will play Haddish’s son in the pic. The movie, described as […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...