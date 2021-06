Spread the love











Detective Benoit Blanc’s next investigation has begun — and it looks like he’ll be leaving Massachusetts behind for a much sunnier location. Rian Johnson announced on Twitter Monday morning that production on “Knives Out 2” has commenced in the warm Mediterranean shores of Greece. “Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF!,” Johnson wrote. “Day one of filming on the […]

